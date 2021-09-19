CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Storm Peter Forms

By Jennifer Correa
 4 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Tropical Storm Peter formed early Sunday morning becoming the sixteenth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season. The tropical storm is located just over 600 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands and is expected to track over open water towards the west-northwest the next few days.

The storm does not pose a threat to the Caribbean Islands or the Bahamas, but Bermuda should continue to stay on alert since Tropical Storm Peter is expected to make a northerly turn.

Tropical Storm Peter will be fighting against dry air in the mid-levels and an increase in upper-level wind shear which will maintain the Peter as a tropical storm.

Peter is expected to pass well to the north of the Northern Leeward Islands on Monday and Tuesday. The tropical storm will make a turn towards to north later Wednesday keeping it away form the Bahamas.

Another newly formed system also happened early Sunday morning and that was the formation of Tropical Depression Seventeen which is located by the Cabo Verde Island.

This depression has a small window in that it can strengthen to a tropical storm by Sunday night or Monday, but it is expected to be short lived because it will move into cooler waters and begin weakening on Tuesday.

If Tropical Depression Seventeen strengthens then it will become Tropical Storm Rose. For the forecast cones and advisories, click here https://miami.cbslocal.com/tropics

Stay tuned to CBS Miami Storm Team on CBS4 and cbsmiami.com.

