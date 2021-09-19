Hofbrauhaus Suspends General Manager Amid Investigation Into Racism Allegations At Beer Festival

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The general manager of Hofbrauhaus Pittsburgh has been suspended pending the results of an investigation into allegations of racism at a recent beer festival.

Earlier this week, The organizer of the Barrel and Flow Black Beer Festival called for a boycott of Hofbrauhaus Pittsburgh.

According to Barrel and Flow Fest, people alleged having racist encounters with Hofbrauhaus, including accusations that the general manager was screaming racial slurs toward artists and not letting people of color inside to use the bathroom or purchase beer.

On Wednesday, The owners of Hofbrauhaus said the incident was under investigation.

Now, the employee in question has been suspended pending the results of that investigation, which will include reviewing security footage and eyewitness accounts.

The company says they are ‘confident the results of this investigation will lead us toward understanding the allegations tied to Saturday’s event.’