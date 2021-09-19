CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Travellers from these ‘red list’ countries are banned from the UK

By Huw Oliver, Sophie Dickinson
Time Out Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt took almost a year since the first global lockdown, but at the start of 2021 the UK – finally – significantly beefed up its border controls. Enter the traffic light system – and those dreaded, expensive PCR tests. At the very extreme, the country announced that UK residents returning from the worst-affected ‘red list’ regions would have to quarantine in hotels. Meanwhile, everyone except British and Irish citizens (and official residents) would now be turned away at the border.

www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Related
XL Country 100.7

If You Plan On Traveling Internationally Soon, Be Careful

I was supposed to go to the United Kingdom last year but COVID killed that dream and traveling internationally can still be tricky. As the travel industry slowly gets its footing back to where travel was back in early 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic, the problem is many folks are still wanting to travel internationally and there can be some added extra hoops to get through.
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Food shortages could be permanent, warns industry body

Labour shortages in the food industry means consumers may not be able to find the products they like in supermarkets, an industry boss has warned. "The just-in-time system is no longer working and I don't think it'll work again," Food and Drink Federation (FDF) boss Ian Wright said at an Institute for Government event on Friday.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Africa Travel#Pakistan#Uk#Pcr#British#Irish#French#Rwanda Seychelles#Department For Transport
BBC

Covid travel test change date needed to avoid losses

Aviation bosses have told the government they need to know the date for when PCR tests will be removed for travellers returning to England. Without a confirmed date, aviation firms warned they stand to lose out on lucrative school holiday bookings. The government has announced day two PCR tests will...
TRAVEL
The Independent

EasyJet claims UK has ‘missed the boat’ on relaxation of travel rules

Ministers “missed the boat” by delaying the latest easing of travel rules until after the summer, easyJet has claimed.The Government announced last week that fully vaccinated travellers arriving in England would no longer need to take a pre-departure test from Monday, and the post-arrival day-two test can be a cheaper lateral flow rather than a PCR from the end of October.EasyJet chief commercial officer Sophie Dekkers said the airline was “surprised and delighted” by the change in policy, but said it was made too late.We need to be on a level playing fieldSophie Dekkers, easyJetShe told the Commons’ Transport Select...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Don't panic… but don't go lower than a quarter of a tank! Warning for drivers as ministers 'prepare for the worst' amid Winter of Discontent fears with BP saying fuel rationing is on the way and growing calls for the ARMY to step in

Downing Street today signalled it is bracing for a 'winter of discontent' after BP was forced to ration fuel and shut stations, supermarkets warned of food shortages and more energy firms went bust amid rising gas prices. The Petrol Retailers Association warned drivers to 'keep a quarter of a tank'...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Chile
Country
U.K.
Country
Sri Lanka
Country
Philippines
Country
Tunisia
Country
Egypt
erienewsnow.com

UK bails out an American company to prevent food supply crisis

The UK government has agreed to subsidize a major US fertilizer manufacturer at a cost of several million pounds to taxpayers in order to restart carbon dioxide production vital to Britain's food supply. The government announced the extraordinary intervention in a statement late on Tuesday. The plan should allow Illinois-based...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Tesco warns Government of panic buying fears amid driver shortfall

Tesco has warned the Government that it has a shortfall of 800 drivers and is concerned about panic buying in the run up to Christmas if the nationwide HGV crisis is not addressed.The UK’s largest supermarket also called on the Government to temporarily make it easier to bring in workers from abroad to ease the issue.The warning, which was first reported by ITV News came in a meeting organised by the Cabinet Office last Thursday.Our concern is that the pictures of empty shelves will get ten times worse by Christmas and then we’ll get panic-buying.Andrew Woolfenden, TescoAndrew Woolfenden, Tesco’s...
ECONOMY
The Independent

New travel changes: What are they, and what are the effects?

The UK’s complex rules for international travellers are set to change significantly during October, after the latest round of red list adjustments. The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, called the changes “a proportionate updated structure that reflects the new landscape”.For travellers regarded as fully vaccinated, the testing regime for arrivals to England will become easier. But the governments in Scotland and Wales have not yet agreed to fall into line on changes.From 4 October, the government will officially ditch the “traffic light” system that has applied since May 2021. But The Independent believes that it is appropriate to use red/amber/green...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Ten steps to a successful trip abroad – and back

Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.The traveller in the last few months of 2021 faces a fundamental problem: how do I travel abroad, and come back to the UK, without calamity or quarantine?So here you are, in 10 steps.1. Is my passport valid? For EU destinations, Brexit has made life more complicated. Your passport must have at least three months to run from the day you intend...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Travel news – live: 24 red-list countries could turn green, as 300,000 suspected of breaking quarantine rules

The UK’s traffic light travel system could be simplified to just two lists - a ‘go’ and a ‘no go’, similar to the current green and red lists, say sources.In the wake of reports by the BBC and The Telegraph last week, The Telegraphis now reporting that double-jabbed travellers will be able to take cheaper lateral flow tests before and after travel to the UK from abroad.Paul Charles, CEO of the PC Agency, has told the paper that up to 24 countries could move straight from the former red list to a new green list, with the red list...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Ask the experts: Will the UK’s red list remain as the travel system is overhauled?

As prospective travellers and the travel industry wait to learn about the latest changes to the government’s “traffic light” system of restrictions, attention is focused on the most complex “red list”.At present there are more than 60 countries in the highest risk category. Arrivals from these destinations must pay £2,285 (for a solo traveller) for 11 nights in hotel quarantine.Airlines and travel firms are calling for the red list to shrink. But two top analysts have told The Independent that the case for any red list has collapsed.While some countries – such as Montenegro – are red-listed because of the...
TRAVEL
yourmileagemayvary.net

Qantas Banning Unvaccinated Travelers From International Flights

The CEO of Qantas has announced that the Australian airline will require vaccines for all passengers on international flights. According to Traveller, CEO Alan Joyce said, “Qantas will have a policy that internationally we’ll only be carrying vaccinated passengers.”. He continued that the requirement will help “show that you’re flying...
INDUSTRY
gatechecked

U.S. To Lift Travel Ban From November. Foreign Travelers Will Need To Be Vaccinated

Goodbye travel bans, hello vaccine requirements. U.S. to lift travel ban in favor of vaccine status. The U.S. government will finally do away with its cobbled together travel bans in favor of a standardized policy. The current ban which restricts access to foreigners from 33 countries (including the UK, Brazil, and many EU countries) will be lifted in early November, and all foreigners will be allowed to enter the United States provided that they are fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated Americans returning to the U.S. will also be allowed to return home, but will be required to go through additional testing measures.
U.S. POLITICS
Time Out Global

The best family breaks in the UK

Looking for a family-friendly break in the UK? We’ve rounded up the best quirky, kid-friendly stays from north to south. Deciding where to go on holiday as an individual is hard enough but as a family? Nigh on impossible, or so it seems, but you can’t spell impossible without also saying ‘medieval glamping in the heart of Warwickshire’. Wait, you can? Nonsense, the two go hand in hand.
LIFESTYLE
Time Out Global

This beautiful island in Vietnam is opening up to tourists soon

As a great deal of the world comes out of lockdown, many countries are going all-out as they look to reboot their tourist economies. Thailand, for example, is already welcoming visitors from nations across the globe. Others are taking a markedly more cautious approach. Most of Vietnam is only open...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy