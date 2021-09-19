3 keys to a Jets victory over Bill Belichick, Patriots in Week 2

LIMIT THE PATRIOTS TO FIELD GOALS

The Patriots were just 1-for-4 in the red zone last week against the Dolphins. That was the difference in the Patriots season opening 17-16 loss. The Jets defense had a strong performance against the Panthers last week in the red zone as they held them to one TD in four trips. Gang Green needs that same energy to carry over because the Patriots will move the ball in between the 20s. But once they’re in the red zone, they can’t break. That will keep the game close enough and buy the Jets offense time to get rolling.

RUN THE ROCK

The Jets need to run the ball better if they have any chance of winning this game. That will take pressure off of rookie QB Zach Wilson. Last week the run game was awful as they only mustered 45 yards on 17 carries. Improve that number and that will keep the offense balanced while keeping the Patriots guessing. Then the Jets can run play action and Wilson can fire the ball down the field for potential explosive plays.

PASS PROTECT BETTER

One thing the Patriots always do well is exploit your weaknesses and right now pass protection is a weak point for the Jets. It was a combination of factors that led to Wilson getting sacked six times in Week 1. Bad communication and the rookie holding the ball a bit too long were reasons for those half-dozen sacks. He was also pressured on 22 of his 43 dropbacks, according to Pro Football Focus. If that happens again against the Pats, the Jets will get obliterated.