This cute dog needs a forever home!

Call the South Bend Animal Resource Center at (574) 235-9303 to learn how to adopt this cutie!. Documentary highlights work of Goshen man to save Jews from Holocaust. The amazing efforts by a local family to save German Jews from the Holocaust will be profiled in a documentary showing at the Lerner Theatre on Thursday, September 23rd. Steve Gruber is the executive producer of the film titled, Vital Passage: A Holocaust Rescue Story. The film is about his grandfather and great-grandfather who sponsored and relocated 28 Jewish refugees from Germany to Goshen, Indiana. Gruber did not know the scope of what his family did until his grandfather passed away, his department store building in Goshen closed, and the new owners found a locked box sealed under a slab of concrete. Inside the box were affidavits of support for Jewish refugees. Unfortunately, some of the people named in the box perished in the holocaust. Others were saved and settled in Goshen. Gruber has been working on this documentary for the last 4 years. The documentary viewing is free although tickets are required. You can learn more by watching the video above and get tickets here: https://thelerner.com/event/vital-passage-a-holocaust-rescue-story/