CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Goshen, IN

This cute dog needs a forever home!

By WSBT 22
22 WSBT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall the South Bend Animal Resource Center at (574) 235-9303 to learn how to adopt this cutie!. Documentary highlights work of Goshen man to save Jews from Holocaust. The amazing efforts by a local family to save German Jews from the Holocaust will be profiled in a documentary showing at the Lerner Theatre on Thursday, September 23rd. Steve Gruber is the executive producer of the film titled, Vital Passage: A Holocaust Rescue Story. The film is about his grandfather and great-grandfather who sponsored and relocated 28 Jewish refugees from Germany to Goshen, Indiana. Gruber did not know the scope of what his family did until his grandfather passed away, his department store building in Goshen closed, and the new owners found a locked box sealed under a slab of concrete. Inside the box were affidavits of support for Jewish refugees. Unfortunately, some of the people named in the box perished in the holocaust. Others were saved and settled in Goshen. Gruber has been working on this documentary for the last 4 years. The documentary viewing is free although tickets are required. You can learn more by watching the video above and get tickets here: https://thelerner.com/event/vital-passage-a-holocaust-rescue-story/

wsbt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

CDC director endorses Pfizer Covid vaccine booster shots

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director early Friday endorsed recommendations for a third dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for certain at-risk groups, clearing the way for millions of Americans to get a booster. Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky signed off on the recommendations for a booster shot of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Buckle up: Arizona Republicans to show 2020 recount results

PHOENIX (AP) — Ten months after Donald Trump lost his 2020 reelection bid in Arizona, supporters hired by Arizona Senate Republicans were preparing to deliver the results of an unprecedented partisan election review that is the climax of a bizarre quest to find evidence supporting the former president’s false claim that he lost because of fraud.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Pets & Animals
City
South Bend, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
City
Goshen, IN
South Bend, IN
Entertainment
Local
Indiana Entertainment
South Bend, IN
Pets & Animals
South Bend, IN
Lifestyle
CBS News

Senior U.S. diplomat to Haiti resigns over deportations

Daniel Foote, the U.S. special envoy to Haiti, resigned in a scathing letter after just two months on the job. He called the Biden administration's deportation of Haitians "inhumane" and "counterproductive." Manuel Bojorquez has the latest from the southern border.
IMMIGRATION
NBC News

Melvin Van Peebles, influential director, actor and writer, dies at 89

Melvin Van Peebles, the influential filmmaker behind "Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song," and father of director and actor Mario Van Peebles, has died. He was 89. "Dad knew that Black images matter," Mario Van Peebles said in a statement from the Criterion Collection. "If a picture is worth a thousand words, what was a movie worth? We want to be the success we see, thus we need to see ourselves being free. True liberation did not mean imitating the colonizer's mentality. It meant appreciating the power, beauty and interconnectivity of all people."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Forever Home#Jews#Jewish
NBC News

FDA OKs Pfizer's booster shot for older adults and people at high risk

The Food and Drug Administration authorized a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine Wednesday for emergency use in people ages 65 and up, as well as those 18 and older at high risk of exposure to the coronavirus or severe illness. Boosters are to be given at least six months after people get their second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
INDUSTRY
The Hill

Panic begins to creep into Democratic talks on Biden agenda

Democrats aren’t panicking yet but there’s a growing sense of urgency and frustration among lawmakers as a potential deal on a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package remains nowhere in sight. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is sticking with her pledge to hold a vote Monday on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy