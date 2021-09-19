Domestic workers fight to keep jobs

When I was just turning 40, with two young children and a full-time job, my mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. I had never seen her sick a day in my life. She was my rock and the center of our large, rowdy and loving family. I had no idea what the future would hold for her, or us. But I learned quickly about the human cost of policies that do not protect and support workers when it became clear I had to step up as the primary caregiver. My four siblings did not have reliable paid leave benefits. Doctor visits, stage transitions, a multitude of crises—all of it required my attention. My siblings supported as much as they could, but nothing takes the place of having time dedicated for caregiving.

