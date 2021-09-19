OKC Zoo announces birth of second giraffe calf

The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden announced another addition to its animal family, a giraffe calf born to 6-year-old Julu. The first-time mom gave birth to a female calf at 8:21 a.m. Wednesday at the giraffe’s habitat barn at the zoo. The yet-to-be-named calf is the second to be fathered by 4-year-old Demetri and the second calf born at the zoo this summer following the arrival of Kioni, born June 3, to mom, Ellie, 21. The zoo’s newest youngster stood up in less than an hour after birth and began nursing shortly after. The calf weighs approximately 130 lbs. and stands at five-foot seven inches tall. She will continue to spend time bonding with Julu and her herd mates behind the scenes.