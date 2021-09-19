Sustainable Companies Based on Pattern Recognition: Returns up to 22.47% in 3 Months

PEG (price/earnings to growth ratio) Package Name: Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks. Forecast Length: 3 Months (6/22/21 – 9/22/21) I Know First’s State of the Art Algorithm accurately forecasted 8 out of 10 trades in this Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks Package for the 3 Months time period. The highest trade return came from VRTV, at 43.78%. The suggested trades for HRI and MARA also had notable 3 Months yields of 32.54% and 28.28%, respectively. The package saw an overall yield of 11.67% versus the S&P 500’s return of 4.04% implying a market premium of 7.63%.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO