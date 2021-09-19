CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Sustainable Companies Based on Pattern Recognition: Returns up to 22.47% in 3 Months

iknowfirst.com
 5 days ago

The sustainable and responsible companies’ stocks package provides stock forecast for the best stocks to buy based on Barron’s top 100 Sustainable and Responsible companies list. These 100 companies are selected for 3 main factors: environmental, social and corporate governance. The stock forecast includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best shares to buy and sell:

iknowfirst.com

Comments / 0

Related
iknowfirst.com

Pharma Stocks Based on Deep-Learning: Returns up to 60.45% in 3 Months

This stock forecast is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions of the best stocks for the whole Pharmaceutical sector (see Pharma Stocks Package). It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best pharmaceutical stocks to trade:. Top 10 Pharmaceutical stocks for the long position.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
iknowfirst.com

Top Cryptocurrencies Based on Data Mining: Returns up to 90.09% in 3 Months

The Bitcoin Package is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions for the Top Cryptocurrencies. It includes 10 predictions with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the predicted direction in the given time horizon for the cryptocurrencies:. Package Name: bitcoin. Forecast Length: 3 Months (6/22/21 – 9/22/21) I Know...
MARKETS
iknowfirst.com

52 Week Low Stocks Based on Machine Learning: Returns up to 47.25% in 1 Month

The 52 Week Low Stocks Package is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions for stocks currently at their 52-week low price level, offering the best market opportunities based on algo-trading. It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best stocks to invest in:. 52...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Production Company#Stocks#Clr#Cva#The S P 500#Continental Resources
iknowfirst.com

Bank Stocks To Buy Based on Big Data: Returns up to 113.07% in 1 Year

This forecast is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions of Bank Stocks (see Bank Stocks Package). It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best bank stocks to buy:. Top 10 Bank stocks for the long position. Top 10 Bank stocks for the short...
STOCKS
iknowfirst.com

Stock Scanner Based on Genetic Algorithms: Returns up to 61.24% in 1 Month

This Stock Scanner forecast is part of the Risk-Conscious Package, as one of I Know First’s equity research solutions. We determine our aggressive stock picks by screening our algorithm daily for higher volatility stocks that present greater opportunities but are also riskier. The full Risk-Conscious Package includes a daily forecast for a total of 40 stocks divided into four main categories:
STOCKS
iknowfirst.com

Consumer Stocks Based on Algo Trading: Returns up to 17.97% in 7 Days

The Consumer Stocks Package is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions of the best performing stocks for the whole Consumer Industry. It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals. Top 10 Consumer stocks for the long position. Top 10 Consumer stocks for the short position. Package Name:...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
iknowfirst.com

Medical Stocks Based on Predictive Analytics: Returns up to 92.18% in 3 Months

The Medical Stocks Package is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions for the best stocks to buy in the Medicine Industry. It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best medicine stocks to trade:. Top 10 Medicine stocks for the long position. Top 10...
STOCKS
iknowfirst.com

Top Healthcare Stocks Based on Big Data Analytics: Returns up to 27.15% in 1 Month

This Healthcare Stocks Package is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions of the best shares within the Healthcare Sector. It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best healthcare stocks to buy and sell:. Top 10 HealthCare stocks for the long position. Top 10...
STOCKS
iknowfirst.com

Stock Forecasting Based on Stock Prediction Algorithm: Returns up to 43.78% in 3 Months

PEG (price/earnings to growth ratio) Package Name: Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks. Forecast Length: 3 Months (6/22/21 – 9/22/21) I Know First’s State of the Art Algorithm accurately forecasted 8 out of 10 trades in this Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks Package for the 3 Months time period. The highest trade return came from VRTV, at 43.78%. The suggested trades for HRI and MARA also had notable 3 Months yields of 32.54% and 28.28%, respectively. The package saw an overall yield of 11.67% versus the S&P 500’s return of 4.04% implying a market premium of 7.63%.
STOCKS
iknowfirst.com

ETF To Buy Based on Big Data Analytics: Returns up to 197.59% in 1 Year

This ETF To Buy forecast is part of the ETFs Package, as one of I Know First’s quantitative investment solutions. We determine the top ETFs by screening our database daily using our advanced algorithm. The full ETFs Package includes a daily forecast for a total of 20 ETFs with bullish and bearish signals:
STOCKS
iknowfirst.com

ETF Forecast Based on Deep Learning: Returns up to 20.93% in 3 Months

This ETF Forecast forecast is part of the ETFs Package, as one of I Know First’s quantitative investment solutions. We determine the top ETFs by screening our database daily using our advanced algorithm. The full ETFs Package includes a daily forecast for a total of 20 ETFs with bullish and bearish signals:
STOCKS
iknowfirst.com

Medicine Stocks Based on Algo Trading: Returns up to 87.55% in 3 Months

The Medicine Stocks Package is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions for the best stocks to buy in the Medicine Industry. It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best stocks to trade:. Top 10 Medicine stocks for the long position. Top 10 Medicine...
INDUSTRY
iknowfirst.com

Best Hedge Fund Stocks Based on Machine Learning: Returns up to 1905.81% in 1 Year

This Hedge Fund Stocks Package is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions of the best-performing stocks according to I Know First’s stock market algorithm. It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best stocks to long and short based on artificial intelligence trading strategies:
STOCKS
iknowfirst.com

Stock Market Outlook Based on Artificial Intelligence: Returns up to 34.57% in 1 Month

PEG (price/earnings to growth ratio) Forecast Length: 1 Month (8/20/21 – 9/21/21) During the 1 Month forecasted period several picks in the Fundamental – Low P/E Stocks Package saw significant returns. The algorithm had correctly predicted 6 out of 10 returns. The top-performing prediction in this forecast was MYO, which registered a return of 34.57%. The suggested trades for SD and CRDF also had notable 1 Month yields of 33.16% and 23.84%, respectively. The package had an overall average return of 7.43%, providing investors with a 8.60% premium over the S&P 500’s return of -1.17% during the period.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy