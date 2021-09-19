Broncos at Jaguars: 11 things to watch for

Maybe the third game of the year is not the point where we say it is a must win, but for this team, this year, and the staff, this is a must win. Yes everything should be in the Broncos favor to handily win against the 0-2 Jets team starting a rookie QB, it's our home opener, the Jets have looked like the Jets, we are coming in after two solid wins on the road. Which is exactly why it is critical that the broncos do not look past the Jets and end up face planting.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO