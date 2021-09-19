CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The return of the Oriental Plover

Cover picture for the articleEach year around the end of August we eagerly await the return of the Oriental Plovers. We usually have our first encounter with them in the last week of August and if it is hot and dry they are often found on the beach. The numbers of Oriental Plovers gradually appear to increase day by day over the following weeks. The legs of the Oriental Plovers are significantly longer than the Greater Sand Plovers, which are also returning to Broome’s beaches at this time of year.

