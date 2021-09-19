The Command Sisters at City Folk in Ottawa: The interview
[Another report from Ottawa correspondent Ross Macdonald. – AC]. The Command Sisters are an indie/alt-rock duo originally from western Canada and now hailing from Toronto. As the name implies, the band consists of sisters Charlotte and Sarah Command; Charlotte writes most of the songs and Sarah is the queen of the riffs. Before they opened up for Moist and Our Lady Peace, we had a chance to catch up with Charlotte and Sarah.www.ajournalofmusicalthings.com
