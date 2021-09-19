CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Command Sisters at City Folk in Ottawa: The interview

By Alan Cross
ajournalofmusicalthings.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Another report from Ottawa correspondent Ross Macdonald. – AC]. The Command Sisters are an indie/alt-rock duo originally from western Canada and now hailing from Toronto. As the name implies, the band consists of sisters Charlotte and Sarah Command; Charlotte writes most of the songs and Sarah is the queen of the riffs. Before they opened up for Moist and Our Lady Peace, we had a chance to catch up with Charlotte and Sarah.

www.ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Comments / 0

Related
undertheradarmag.com

Interviews

Lost Girls – Jenny Hval and Håvard Volden on “Menneskekollektivet” (The Extended Article) Right around the time of making Menneskekollektivet, their debut LP as Lost Girls, Jenny Hval and Håvard Volden moved from uptown Oslo to a more suburban area just outside of town, with “lots of parks,” as Hval mentions. This was March 2020, which was of course the time the COVID-19 pandemic caused everything to crash. On the question whether this normal shift in their lives made this transient period a bit easier, Hval weighs her words carefully. More.
CELEBRITIES
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

An Interview with Creation Records’ Alan McGee

If Alan McGee were a character in a novel about the record industry, publishers would reject the manuscript on the grounds his antics were too outrageous and unbelievable. Yet McGee is a real guy who has had a crazy life in music. McGee was the founder of Creation Records, the...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Val Kilmer makes heartbreaking admission about life after throat cancer

Val Kilmer has candidly spoken out about his throat cancer and how it has affected his life, six years after his diagnosis and a life-changing tracheostomy that permanently damaged his vocal cords. The Top Gun actor stars in the new Amazon Prime documentary Val which is an honest look back...
CELEBRITIES
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Byrne
Person
Ross Macdonald
Person
John Lennon
The Hollywood Reporter

Sarah Harding, Girls Aloud Singer, Dies at 39

Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding succumbed to breast cancer Sunday morning, her mother announced on social media. She was 39. The model, actress and singer in the award-winning British-Irish pop girl group announced in August 2020 from the hospital that she had been diagnosed with the disease, which had spread to other parts of her body. On Sunday, her mother, Marie, posted the devastating message on Instagram that her child had died. “It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away,” the message began. “Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with...
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Boxer Jeanette Zacarias Zapata Dead at 18 After Being Knocked Out in a Fight

The Mexican boxer was placed in a medically induced coma after suffering several blows in the head during the match with Marie Pier Houle in Montreal, Canada. AceShowbiz - A young boxer has passed away of injuries she sustained during a fight. Jeanette Zacarias Zapata from Mexico died five days after she was knocked out in a boxing event held in Montreal, Canada on Saturday night, August 28.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Folk Music#Music Festival#Live Performances#Guitar Solos#Ac#Olp#Covid#Monowhales#Brkn Love#The Command Sisters
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Hard Rock Bands Of The 1970s

There’s just something about the raw energy of hard rock that really gets the blood flowing. Buzzing guitars, pounding drums, and screaming vocals combine to create some of the best, most heart-pounding music you’ll ever hear. Whether it was The Stooges searching and destroying in the ’60s or Guns n’ Roses welcoming us to the jungle in the ’80s, there’s no party like a hard rock party.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Melvin Van Peebles, Hollywood Icon & Filmmaking Legend, Passes Away At 89: Report

Hollywood is mourning the death of an icon today (September 22). It was shared that legendary filmmaker, actor, producer, composer, and innovator Melvin Van Peebles passed away at 89, and throughout the day, fans and friends of the star have stormed social media with tributes. Melvin is the father of equally as talented filmmaker Mario Van Peebles and the duo has been involved in creating some of the industry's most memorable and celebrated projects.
CELEBRITIES
WEKU

Sarah Dash, Singer And Co-Founder Of LaBelle, Dies At Age 76

Sarah Dash, the singer and co-founder of the all-female singing group Labelle, best known for their 1974 hit "Lady Marmalade," died Monday at the age of 76. Dash's bandmate Patti Labelle announced her longtime friend's death on social media. "We were just onstage together on Saturday and it was such...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

SLASH, OZZY OSBOURNE, NIKKI SIXX, ICE-T And Others Pay Tribute To DAVE MUSTAINE On His 60th Birthday (Video)

MEGADETH frontman Dave Mustaine celebrated his 60th birthday onstage on Monday, September 13 during the band's concert at the Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts. After the audience sang "Happy Birthday" to the guitarist/vocalist, a five-minute video was played in which a number of other musicians shared their best wishes to Mustaine, including GUNS N' ROSES' Slash, Ozzy Osbourne, MÖTLEY CRÜE's Nikki Sixx, KORN's Brian "Head" Welch, Ice-T and members of LAMB OF GOD and TRIVIUM.
BOSTON, MA
Rolling Stone

Ringo Starr Can’t Slow Down

Ringo Starr might be the most beloved figure in the music world — or any other world. But even at 81, he refuses to slow down. The Beatle drum legend is getting ready to drop his second EP of the year, Change the World. Starr is used to spending each year out on the road, touring with his All-Starr Band. But these days, he’s fighting the pandemic blues by making music in his home studio, with a little help from his friends. As he says, with one of his wall-shaking laughs, “We have nothing better to do some days, so...
MUSIC
Variety

Sarah Dash, Labelle Member Who Sang on ‘Lady Marmalade,’ Dies at 76

Sarah Dash, the legendary R&B singer who gained prominence as part of the group Labelle in the 1970s, has died. She was 76. Labelle’s publicist confirmed Dash’s death to Variety. Trenton, N.J. Mayor Reed Guscoria also shared the news on his Facebook page, writing: “Our resident legend and Trenton’s very first music ambassador, Sarah Dash, has passed away… Our motto, ‘Trenton Makes, the World Takes’ was alive and well with Sarah. What Sarah made was beautiful music refined by a lifetime of experience and numerous contributions to the arts and the community. What the world takes is a timeless inspiration of a...
ENTERTAINMENT
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Members of Jane’s Addiction and the Foo Fighters have a new band called NHC.

Let’s check the resumes of the members of this band. Dave Navarro (Jane’s Addiction). Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters). Chris Chaney (Alanis Morissette’s band and Taylor’s group, The Coattail Riders). Navarro-Hawkins-Chaney. NHC. They’ve already got a gig opening for Pearl Jam in a couple of weeks. Here are the things they’ve...
MUSIC
Variety

Melvin Van Peebles, Influential Director, Actor and Writer, Dies at 89

Melvin Van Peebles, the groundbreaking filmmaker behind “Sweet Sweetback’s Baadassss Song,” and father of director and actor Mario Van Peebles, has died. He was 89. “Sweet Sweetback” was a groundbreaking film a few times over. Van Peebles financed and released the film independently, paving the way for an entire ecosystem of indie cinema. Because he couldn’t afford a traditional marketing campaign, he used the film’s soundtrack album to build awareness for the movie. And most crucially, he proved that films by Black filmmakers about Black life in America could be a profitable endeavor, presaging the explosion in Blaxploitation cinema of the...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy