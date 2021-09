After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, Goodwood Revival, the three-day festival that celebrates the golden age of motorsport, returned to the Goodwood Estate in West Sussex, England. This past weekend, decades-old automobiles burped and barked around the 2.4-mile racetrack, nestled roughly 60 miles south of London, as costumed spectators shopped, browsed auction offerings, noshed and, of course, cheered. A period piece in motion, Goodwood Revival was created in 1998 by Charles Gordon-Lennox, known colloquially as the Earl of March, as an homage to his late grandfather Freddie. The latter first raced at his Goodwood estate in 1948, but...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO