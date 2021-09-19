State begins to improve PFAS public notice; citizen's group gets update on its recommendation
TRAVERSE CITY — Citizen advocates in high-level PFAS talks with state environmental regulators this week learned how much of their advice those officials acted on. Two months after a citizens advisory panel told the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team to ramp up its public notice efforts when investigations begin for suspected per- and polyfluoroalkyl contamination sites, they heard how much of their counsel bureaucrats heeded. They agreed it's not the whole shopping list, but a decent first meal.www.washtimesherald.com
