Guild Wars 2 is getting ready for a lot of changes with the upcoming End of Dragons expansion. In addition to bringing the continent of Cantha and 9 new elite specializations (one per class) into the game, the team is upgrading from using DirectX9 to DirectX11! Starting September 21, fans will be able to log in and participate in betas for three new elite specs and opt in to beta test the new DX11 features. You can learn more about the DX11 beta and upgrade in the official blog post (but it’s very exciting!) while we talk about the three new elite specs below. The final three specs will be revealed by October 26 when the third beta begins.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO