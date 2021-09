The Bitcoin price bounces off the support at $43,096 and added more than $800 to its current value. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bullish (Daily Chart) BTC/USD is currently trading around $43,997 with a 0.97% gain in the past 24-hour. According to the daily chart, the Bitcoin price is fighting to stay above the important level of $45,000 as it moves close to the 9-day moving average. However, for BTC/USD to remain above this level for the next few days, the bulls need to make the $35,000 support level to be pretty strong.

MARKETS ・ 20 HOURS AGO