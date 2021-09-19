West Haven names Allingtown business owner Hispanic American of the Year
WEST HAVEN — The city has named a prominent Allingtown business owner as West Haven’s Hispanic American of the Year , according to Mayor Nancy R. Rossi . Rossi and the West Haven Hispanic Heritage Committee will fete Sammy Rivera at noon Sept. 24 at City Hall, 355 Main St., at the third Hispanic Heritage Celebration, according to a release. Rivera is “known for his big heart and generous spirit,” according to the city.www.nhregister.com
