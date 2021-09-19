CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Five people seriously injured in West Side shooting

By WGN Web Desk, Judy Wang
 4 days ago

CHICAGO Five people are in serious condition after being shot in the city’s Austin neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said five people were sitting on a porch just before 3:05 a.m. in the 900 block of North Massasoit Avenue when a white SUV stopped in front of their location. Two unknown men exited the vehicle and opened fire.

The men quickly returned to their vehicle and fled westbound on Augusta Boulevard.

  • A 20-year-old man was struck twice to the leg and once to the arm and taken to Loyola Hospital in serious condition.
  • A 41-year-old woman was struck to the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.
  • An 18-year-old man was struck to the back and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.
  • A 47-year-old woman was struck twice to the left thigh and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.
  • A 42-year-old man was struck to the left thigh and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area Four detectives.

