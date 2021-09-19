CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Add to Cart: Your Everyday Jewelry Update

By Caroline Dunn
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt can be easy to fall into a routine with jewelry, and having everyday, signature pieces that feel personal to you and representative of your style can be an easy part of getting dressed that helps you to feel most like yourself. On the other hand, jewelry is a perfect way to play with trends, like candy rings and anklets, without fully committing and investing financially before you're completely sure that a look is for you. Whether you're an architect of jewelry looks that are unique to your mood each day or the type to reach for the same pair of gold hoops every morning, you won't be able to resist incorporating these picks from a few of our favorite affordable jewelry brands into your collection of go-to's. Below are some of our current favorites from Missoma London, Catbird, Baublebar, Mejuri, and Frasier Sterling that are worth shaking up your everyday jewelry rotation.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry#Missoma London
