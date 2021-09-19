CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Proposed bill would allow employees to sue over side effects from mandated COVID vaccines

By Laura Barczewski, WPMI Staff
WTGS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Three Alabama legislators have proposed a bill that would allow workers to sue their employer for any adverse reaction they might have due to COVID-19 vaccines mandated by their job. Alabama House Bill 16 states employees or their families would be able to take legal...

fox28media.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

COVID deaths are up 40%. These states are running low on ICU beds and health workers

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Eighteen months into the pandemic, COVID is again pushing America’s health care infrastructure to a breaking point, with intensive care units at capacity and shortages of health workers being reported widely across the country, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbslocal.com

Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers’ Association Sues Wolf Administration Over Proposed COVID Vaccine Mandate

PHILADEPHIA (CBS) — There’s a new lawsuit against Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposal to require COVID vaccines and testing of state employees. The Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers’ Association is behind the legal action. The organization says the policy doesn’t apply to inmates, outside contractors or visitors despite those individuals facing...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TiffinOhio.net

Proposed Ohio abortion bills would impose new mandates, spread misinformation

Returning from summer break, the Ohio legislature could review two GOP-led pieces of legislation that would place health mandates on patients considering abortions. One of the bills, recently introduced by state Rep. Jennifer Gross, would require physicians to dictate the results of a mandated ultrasound and also provide information about a link between breast cancer that has been disproven but multiple medical organizations.
OHIO STATE
Columbus Dispatch

Mandates on COVID-19 testing, vaccines and masks? This new Ohio bill targets them all

Fighting against COVID-19 mandates — be it vaccines, vaccine passports or masks — is increasingly a priority for many conservative Ohio lawmakers. In what is at least the seventh active bill prohibiting such mandates, state Reps. Scott Wiggam, R-Wooster, and Thomas Hall, R-Madison Township, introduced on Monday House Bill 425, arguably the broadest approach so far, targeting almost every organization and type of COVID-19 mandate.
OHIO STATE
apr.org

Alabama threatens to sue over White House COVID-19 vaccine mandate

A reported two dozen GOP Attorneys Generals, including Alabama’s, are threatening lawsuits over President Biden’s proposed vaccine requirement. The prosecutors are warning the White House of impending legal action if a proposed coronavirus vaccine requirement goes into effect. It could impact one hundred million people. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is pledging to keep the White House from telling Alabamians “what to do.” President Biden is asking OSHA to require businesses with more than one hundred workers to require staffers to get their shots. State Attorney General Steve Marshall admitted to reporters weeks ago that State law can’t stop businesses to mandate their workers to get COVID-19 shots if these employers choose to do so. South Carolina’s AG Alan Wilson is leading the effort. He wrote to President Joe Biden that the plan is "disastrous and counterproductive" and says he and his GOP colleagues "will seek every available legal option to hold you accountable and uphold the rule of law." The letter is the latest GOP opposition to sweeping new federal vaccine requirements for private-sector employees, health care workers and federal contractors announced by Biden earlier this month. The mostly Republican AG’s supporting the effort includes Alabama, as well as Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Missouri.
ALABAMA STATE
azpm.org

Brnovich sues Biden over vaccine mandate

A COVID-19 vaccination record card is received following the administration of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Banner University South. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a federal suit against President Joe Biden and the Department of Homeland Security over the administration's move to make vaccines mandatory for federal workers and employees in companies with more than 100 workers.
LAW
vashonbeachcomber.com

State employees including first responders sue state over vaccine mandate

Over 90 different people including state troopers, Dept. of Corrections workers, firefighters and healthcare workers are suing the state over Governor Jay Inslee’s mandate that state employees must be vaccinated before Oct. 18 or could lose their jobs. The lawsuit filed on Sept. 10 in Walla Walla County Superior Court,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cpr.org

Colorado Companies With 100 Or More Employees Prepare To Roll Out Biden’s COVID Vaccine Requirement

The details of President Joe Biden’s sweeping vaccine mandate for private businesses are still being worked out, but Colorado companies are already preparing. The executive order, which will apply to every company with at least 100 employees, puts new pressure on holdouts to get a vaccine or undergo regular testing — or find a new job. The plan is being administered through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the government agency that regulates workplace safety, and should be finalized in the coming weeks.
COLORADO STATE
Boston Globe

State Police union sues over vaccination mandate

The Massachusetts State Police union has filed a lawsuit to delay Governor Charlie Baker’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate, considered one of the toughest in the nation, which requires state employees to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 17 or risk being fired. The 14-page lawsuit, filed Friday in Suffolk Superior Court, asks...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
southfloridareporter.com

COVID-19 Vaccinations Work With Or Without Side Effects

Many people assume that when a person experiences side effects after COVID-19 vaccination, it is a sign that the vaccine is working. This may leave people without such symptoms wondering whether their vaccinations have been successful. According to a new research letter from scientists at Johns Hopkins Medicine, this is not a valid concern.
PHARMACEUTICALS
staradvertiser.com

8 Texas-based airline employees sue United over coronavirus vaccine mandates

Eight United Airlines employees based at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport are suing the carrier over its coronavirus vaccine mandate program, the most aggressive in the aviation industry. The employees filed the lawsuit in a North Texas federal court Wednesday, saying that the Chicago-based airline is not taking into account their...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Providers challenge only US law banning vaccine mandates

Medical providers and Montana residents with compromised immune systems are challenging the only law in the U.S. that prevents employers from mandating workers get vaccinated amid a surge of COVID-19 infections.They argue the new law violates federal requirements for safe workplaces and reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities and want a federal judge to rule that it doesn’t apply to hospitals and other medical providers.The Montana Medical Association, private physician groups, a Missoula hospital and seven individuals filed the complaint in U.S. District Court in Missoula on Wednesday, arguing the law inhibits providers’ ability to “practice ethical and...
LAW

