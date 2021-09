The headlining matchup in Week 2 takes place Saturday morning in Columbus as No. 12 Oregon travels a few time zones to take on No. 3 Ohio State, a rematch of the first national championship of the College Football Playoff era (FOX, Noon ET). The home Buckeyes are favored by roughly two touchdowns (the line has moved from 13.5 to 14.5 this week, likely because of the uncertain availability of Oregon star pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux). For the Ducks to spring the upset, they'll have to weather Ohio State's offensive barrage, tack on several scores of their own and win a few individual matchups and key areas of the game. Below we've broken down a few major points of emphasis.

OHIO STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO