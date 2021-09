Today is Thursday, Sept. 23, the 266th day of 2021. There are 99 days left in the year. On Sept. 23, 1955, a jury in Sumner, Mississippi, acquitted two white men, Roy Bryant and J.W. Milam, of murdering Black teenager Emmett Till. (The two men later admitted to the crime in an interview with Look magazine.)

