Happy harvest: Erie Orchards takes a bite out of fall with honeycrisps, northern spies, and more

By By Mary Bilyeu / The Blade
 4 days ago

ERIE, Mich. — Erie Orchards and Cider Mill is the apple of Steve Elzinga’s eye.

“I don’t know what I’d do without it,” he said of his business of 45 years.  “I’ve never gone to work. I just get up and do what I really want to do.”

And what he really wants to do is welcome people to his orchard and share its bounty with them.

“It’s such a family tradition,” he said. “I have families that came, and school field trips, too. Now their children” are coming out to enjoy fresh air, fun, and the thrill of pulling perfectly ripe fruit off the tree.

“We have 12 different varieties,” Mr. Elzinga said, each with its own unique attributes.

“Probably our most popular, now, is Honeycrisp — everybody wants and loves them,” he remarked. “The next one is Golden Delicious.” Although usually thought of as an eating apple, “you can cook with them, too. You don’t have to use as much sugar,” due to their sweetness.

Besides these familiar favorites, “I have a couple of really interesting ones,” Mr. Elzinga noted.

“My mother would never make a pie without a Northern Spy,” he said. “So I planted a couple of rows.”

And “just for old times’ sake,” Erie Orchards also offers Winesaps.

“This apple is a very old variety in the United States,” Mr. Elzinga said. “When the settlers first came, they would always have a Winesap because you could always put it in cold storage. It keeps forever.”

Other varieties include McIntosh (“they’re nice and crisp”), “sour” Granny Smith, Fuji, Jonagold (half-Jonathan, half-Golden Delicious, these are “a little bit tart mixed with the sweet,” which makes it perfect for juice and cider), and Braeburn (“It’s real firm”).

“We’re really kind of unique,” Mr. Elzinga said, in that “you can drive back” into the trees and “pick every variety.” (For those who can’t pick apples, there are pre-packed bags for sale. The on-site store also sells cider, pies, caramel apples, and other treats.)

The orchard, at 1235 Erie Rd., Erie, Mich., is open to visitors 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. And throughout the fall, it offers different themed festivals .

“We try to do different highlights each weekend,” Mr. Elzinga said, including a couple of kids’ weekends complete with a corn maze, pony and hay rides, inflatables, and even magic shows.

Everyone who joins in the fun is making memories ... and maybe even a pie or two, with those mom-approved Northern Spies.

Contact Mary Bilyeu at 419-724-6155 or mbilyeu@theblade.com , and follow her at facebook.com/FoodMavenMary .

