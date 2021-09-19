CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: 9/19

By Nathan Laird
regionsports.com
 4 days ago

1955 – Mr. Cub, Ernie Banks sets an MLB record by hitting his fifth homer of the year. 1986 – White Sox pitcher Joe Crowley throws a no-hitter against the Angels. 1988 – U.S. diver Greg Louganis hits his head on the diving board at the Olympics in Seoul. Louganis has four stitches put into his head and less than 30 minutes later, comes back to earn his spot in the medal round.

