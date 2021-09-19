THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: 9/19

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Voting is now open for the 2021 John Wanamaker Athletic Award! The award is presented to the athlete, team or organization which has done the most to reflect credit upon Philadelphia and to the team or sport in which they excel.
This year’s 11 nominees include superstars from the WNBA, NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB, teams and athletes from local schools and universities, Olympic athletes and coaches, as well as Philadelphia’s professional soccer team, the Philadelphia Union.
You can vote for the following nominees:
Natasha Cloud, WNBA, St. Joseph’s University alum
Sean Couturier, Philadelphia Flyers
Drexel University Athletics, Basketball, Lacrosse & Wrestling
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles
Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies
Carli Lloyd, U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team
Gary Martin, Archbishop Wood Track & Field
Philadelphia Union
Dawn Staley, U.S. Women’s Olympic Basketball Team
Upper Providence Little League Baseball
Click here to cast your vote.
Voting is open until Monday, Oct. 4.
The award is presented each year by PHL Sports — a division of the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau — The Wanamaker Building, The Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS3.
