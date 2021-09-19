CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

AG to bring back integrity bill – NationNews Barbados – nationnews.com

By Jacob C.
senadoelapr.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe bill on integrity in public life is back on the legislative agenda. Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley revealed yesterday that the bill, rejected by the Senate in the Upper House last August, will be tabled in Parliament in the coming weeks. This is just one of three initiatives that...

www.senadoelapr.org

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

101 Texas Lawmakers Who Supported/Voted For New Abortion Law Being Threatened

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — CBS-11 has learned 101 lawmakers, most of them Republicans, were warned by the Texas Department of Public Safety, about a credible threat made against them after they voted for the fetal heartbeat bill earlier this year. Republican State Representative Matt Shaheen of Plano, who supported the bill during the regular legislative session, said Wednesday he received a call from DPS Tuesday night and that he also spoke with the FBI about the threat. “You’re alarmed at first, but quite frankly, every once in a while, we receive these types of threats.” A source said while lawmakers have received threats...
TEXAS STATE
Reason.com

Now That Opponents of the Texas Abortion Ban Are Using Its Provisions To Defeat It, Pro-Life Activists Are Crying Foul

S.B. 8, a Texas law that took effect at the beginning of this month, authorizes "any person" to sue "any person" who performs an abortion after fetal cardiac activity can be detected, facilitates it, or "intends" to do so. Plaintiffs, who are promised at least $10,000 in "statutory damages" per abortion plus compensation for their legal expenses if they win, need not live in Texas or allege any personal injury or interest. The only limitation is that they cannot be state or local officials, who are explicitly barred from trying to enforce the law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbados#Amor#Ag#Nationnews#The Upper House#Parliament#The United Nations#Ios
Aviation Week

USAF Secretary Warns Of Revived 60-Year-Old Chinese Nuclear Weapon

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall has warned that China may seek to revive a 55-year-old concept for a missile that can deliver a nuclear payload from space or near-space on a “back door” trajectory via the Southern Hemisphere. The sudden warning made on Sept. 20 at the Air Force Association’s (AFA)...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Washington Post

Boris Johnson liked Trump. Now he seems to love Biden.

Boris Johnson was as an ally of Donald Trump’s. The former president referred to the British prime minister as “Britain Trump,” and Johnson praised Trump’s handling of the U.S. economy. But now Johnson has made a 180-degree turn, and he’s singing President Biden’s praises. Fresh from what he viewed as a triumphant visit to the White House on Tuesday, Johnson sat down with The Washington Post’s Lally Weymouth at the British ambassador’s temporary residence in Washington to spell out with boyish enthusiasm what he had received from the Biden administration during his trip to D.C. — including the lifting of a coronavirus-driven travel ban, among other items. The prime minister wanted to minimize France’s displeasure at being cut out of the recent submarine deal negotiated over months in secret by Britain, the United States and Australia. Without missing a beat, he brushed off the words of French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who called the secret deal “a knife in the back” and a “unilateral, brutal and unpredictable decision.” Only a few weeks ago, Johnson and senior members of his government saw the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan as unwise and reportedly were annoyed at not being given advance notice by the White House. Now Johnson is talking about working with the Taliban. Edited excerpts of the interview follow:
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
universitystar.com

OPINION: The election integrity bill excludes the votes of people of color

On Sept. 1, Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 1, also known as the election integrity bill, into law. The bill prohibits 24-hour voting, drive-thru voting and unsolicited mail-in ballot distribution; it adds new regulations for voting times, voter assistance, new ID requirements for mail-in voting, more protection for poll watchers, monthly citizenship checks on registered voters and adds a process to fix mail-in ballots that could have technical errors.
ELECTIONS
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro Sues To Block GOP Election Subpoena

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s attorney general sued Thursday to block a Republican-approved subpoena to state election officials in what Republicans call a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election, spurred on by former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims that he was cheated out of victory. The lawsuit from state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, is the second thus far targeting a subpoena approved last week by the Republican-controlled Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee. Both were filed in the state’s Commonwealth Court. Shapiro’s office broadly asked the court to block the subpoena because, it said, it serves no legitimate legislative purpose and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS New York

Thurgood Marshall Human Rights Monument Unveiled In Rockland County

NEW CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The Rockland County Thurgood Marshall Human Rights Monument was unveiled Thursday. It pays tribute to the civil rights activist who served as associate justice of the Supreme Court. Marshall founded the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund in 1940. As executive director, he successfully argued many civil rights cases before the Supreme Court, including Brown v. Board of Education. Marshall was the first African-American Supreme Court Justice. He served for 24 years.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
AFP

Facebook ordered to release anti-Rohingya posts for genocide case

A US judge has ordered Facebook to release posts the social network removed over their role in inciting government-backed violence against the Rohingya people in Myanmar. In his ruling on Wednesday, Washington DC district court Judge Zia Faruqui criticized the company for refusing to provide the records to countries pursuing a case against Myanmar in the International Court of Justice. Facebook had resisted releasing the content on the grounds of US privacy law. But the judge ruled that the deleted posts would not be covered under the protections for users' personal communications.
CONGRESS & COURTS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff, GOP’s Chuck Grassley team on opioid epidemic legislation

ATLANTA — In a nation’s capital seemingly more hopelessly split by violent partisan rhetoric than ever, Georgia Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley from Iowa have introduced a bill designed to help rural communities fight the opioid epidemic. Ossoff and Grassley introduced the Rural Opioid Abuse...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy