Full disclosure: This report is based on a press release we got from Volkswagen. We found the release to be ntersting, so we thought you might too!. Over the years, the car company that brought us the Thing, the Rabbit, the Squareback and the Microbus has debuted a wide range of concept cars that have raised an eyebrow on the future of car design. These dream machines are often built to test an idea or a vision, or showcase features that may one day end up on the road. Some of these vehicles – like the new VW ID.4 EV, born from the ID. CROZZ – have made their way to the company’s line-up, though many others were seen once on an auto show floor and then never again.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO