Organizing Strategies to Combat Overwhelm and Calm the Chaos

Hi there! With school back in session and extra-curricular activities starting to rev up and get back to normal, I’m hearing a lot of talk about overwhelm lately. After a year or more of not being able to do anything, it’s exciting to get back to all the things. However busy schedules, as you know, can get overwhelming and chaotic especially if you are juggling activities of multiple kids. But don’t you worry, these simple organizing strategies will help you combat the dreaded overwhelm and calm that annoying chaos that comes with it.