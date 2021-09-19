CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie O’Hara claims Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City and Man United will dominate the Premier League for the next FIFTEEN YEARS as they are ‘too good’ and ‘too powerful’ for the likes of Leicester and Tottenham

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamie O'Hara says Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United will dominate the Premier League for the next 10-15 years. Speaking ahead of Tottenham's clash with Chelsea on Sunday afternoon, O'Hara said he can't see a 'team outside of the top 4' winning the English top-flight. He believes these four...

www.chatsports.com

