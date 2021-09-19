Jamie O’Hara claims Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City and Man United will dominate the Premier League for the next FIFTEEN YEARS as they are ‘too good’ and ‘too powerful’ for the likes of Leicester and Tottenham

Jurgen Klopp will look to extend Liverpool’s good start to the season in their Carabao Cup fixture against Norwich on Tuesday night.Not only are they joint top of the Premier League with Chelsea but they also won their first Champions League group match against AC Milan.The team’s latest win was a 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace and manager Klopp discussed team rotation after the match. He told the club website: “We will rotate, we always rotated, but you see in the last line in the last years we couldn’t rotate really because there were always a maximum of two fit...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO