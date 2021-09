NY Public Health Commissioner Howard Zucker has submitted his resignation. Governor Kathy Hochul was asked if she had put any pressure on Zucker to step down. Zucker was appointed health commissioner in 2015. Zucker was appointed health commissioner in 2015. He and the Cuomo administration came under heavy scrutiny regarding a lack of transparency in 2020 with the COVID pandemic. Zucker was accused of directing high-level members of his department to prioritize the former Governor’s relatives and people associated with the Cuomo administration for COVID-19 testing at the beginning of the pandemic. However, the most intense criticism of Zucker came from the nursing home mandate issued in March of 2020 that returned positive covid nursing home patients that were hospitalized back into their residential facility. Zucker claimed the state was following CDC guidelines.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 20 HOURS AGO