Reactions to Kansas State's 38-17 win against Nevada

By Zac Carlson
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree games in, and the offense has staggered a bit. When can it find on a downfield throw in a crucial situation is one question. But the defense continued to play lights out Saturday against Nevada. Kansas State also got it done with creative run calls that frequently stretched the Nevada defense 53 yards horizontally.

247sports.com

247Sports

What Chris Klieman said after Kansas State's 31-23 win against Southern Illinois

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman speaks to the media following the Wildcats' 31-23 win against Southern Illinois on Saturday. “Well we are excited to get the win against a good Southern Illinois team. I know the league really well that they play in and I know they have really good football players. Next thing it was 21-9 and then the flood gates opened because we couldn't hang on to the ball offensively and next thing you know we’re down 22-21 with four turnovers at half and probably deserve to be down more. I talked and said you just gave them life, and it's going to be a four-quarter game, period, because these guys are playing with confidence. So I challenged the guys out of halftime to rise up and play better. Yeah, we were down a quarterback but we have good players at all positions and we need to step up and play. I thought defensively we played exceptionally well in the second half. We got after the quarterback, but they're a good team. They are gonna make some plays. Then offensively, we sputtered out a little bit still, and we have to get some things ironed out. But we were able to rush the football, and obviously, the last score was critical for us so that they didn't have a chance to come down and have a chance to beat us. So I’m pleased with the win, and a win’s a win, and I'm never going to not enjoy a win.”
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

Powercat Pregame Podcast: Nevada at Kansas State

Welcome to this episode of GoPowercat.com's Powercat Pregame Podcast featuring GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald, GPC's Ryan Wallace, football analyst Brien Hanley, a starting offensive lineman on the 1997 and 1998 K-State teams, and Ryan Gilbert, who reviews the gambling odds heading into the weekend. This week, it's Kansas State playing host to Nevada from the Mountain West Conference as both teams enter the game with matching 2-0 records. The Powercat Pregame Podcast is proudly sponsored by Robbins Motor Company.
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

Rewind: K-State 38, Nevada 27

Three games in, and the offense has staggered a bit. When can it find on a downfield throw in a crucial situation is one question. But the defense continued to play lights out Saturday against Nevada. Kansas State also got it done with creative run calls that frequently stretched the Nevada defense 53 yards horizontally.
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Ten quick thoughts from Miami’s 38-17 loss to Michigan State

The Miami Hurricanes are off to a 1-2 start to this 2021 season after falling to the Michigan State Spartans, 38-17, on Saturday. Offensively, the Hurricanes couldn't find a rhythm and find answers to Michigan State's bend but don't break approach and defensively UM wore down in the second half.
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

What Kansas State players are saying ahead of the Nevada game

This is what Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game against Nevada on Saturday. Mentally and physically you have to be ready every day for whatever. There's challenges throughout college football and in programs that people don't even know on the daily. The challenges of being a great leader is, it's a challenge, man. I just try to be the pinnacle and lead every day and keep the guys going.
KANSAS STATE
Topeka Capital-Journal

Kansas State football wary of Carson Strong and high-powered Nevada offense

MANHATTAN — The way Jaylen Pickle sees it, his job against Nevada's high-powered offense this week is pretty simple. "Pass rush, because they throw the ball a lot," said Pickle, Kansas State's junior defensive lineman. "We haven't played a team that throws the ball as much as they do, so I'm just working new things, figuring out what I can and can't do against their tackles."
KANSAS STATE

