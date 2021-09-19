CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State's top 10 performers against Nevada

By Ryan Gilbert
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas State improved to 3-0 on the season with a 38-17 victory over Nevada. Chris Klieman's squad entered the locker room with a 17-7 lead at halftime. Nevada stormed back, tying the game at 17 apiece before the home team scored 21 unanswered points. "They made a great adjustment in...

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
Scott Frost hammered on social media after stunning admission in Monday press conference

If Nebraska head coach Scott Frost wanted to show that he was still the man for the job at his alma mater, then the 2021 season didn’t get off to a great start. The former Cornhuskers quarterback returned to Lincoln ahead of the 2018 season as the university sought to turn the page from the Mike Riley era. So far, it hasn’t been a good return on investment as Frost has struggled to a 12-21 record, including a 9-18 mark in the Big Ten.
Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
Oklahoma Sooners issue apology to fans who attended Nebraska game

Oklahoma Sooners athletic director Joe Castiglione has issued an apology to fans who attended Saturday’s game against Nebraska. In a Twitter post Sunday, Castiglione acknowledged the concession operations were not up to Sooner standards. “We want to acknowledge the complaints we have received about concession operations from fans attending yesterday’s...
Nevada volleyball drops match against North Dakota State

The Nevada volleyball team falls against North Dakota State this Saturday, to wrap up the Cal tournament. The Pack was able to win the third set in 25-14 after losing the first two sets in 25-22, but it was not able to pull it through with the momentum, losing set four in 25-20.
The Rewind: Top Auburn targets and performances around the state

AUBURN, Alabama–Last week I had the opportunity to check out a pair of games in the state and along the way see some of the top prospects on Auburn’s football recruiting board. On Thursday night it was a visit to Mobile to see Williamson and 4-star linebacker Robert Woodyard go up against St. Michael Catholic and Coach Phillip Rivers. An Alabama commitment, Woodyard had a strong game with three touchdowns on offense and a ton of plays on defense. While he’s still committed to the Crimson Tide, Woodyard is definitely looking hard at Auburn and look for the Tigers will be in the hunt until the end.
What Chris Klieman said after Kansas State's 31-23 win against Southern Illinois

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman speaks to the media following the Wildcats' 31-23 win against Southern Illinois on Saturday. “Well we are excited to get the win against a good Southern Illinois team. I know the league really well that they play in and I know they have really good football players. Next thing it was 21-9 and then the flood gates opened because we couldn't hang on to the ball offensively and next thing you know we’re down 22-21 with four turnovers at half and probably deserve to be down more. I talked and said you just gave them life, and it's going to be a four-quarter game, period, because these guys are playing with confidence. So I challenged the guys out of halftime to rise up and play better. Yeah, we were down a quarterback but we have good players at all positions and we need to step up and play. I thought defensively we played exceptionally well in the second half. We got after the quarterback, but they're a good team. They are gonna make some plays. Then offensively, we sputtered out a little bit still, and we have to get some things ironed out. But we were able to rush the football, and obviously, the last score was critical for us so that they didn't have a chance to come down and have a chance to beat us. So I’m pleased with the win, and a win’s a win, and I'm never going to not enjoy a win.”
TCU vs. Cal: 5 Things We Learned

TCU went down to the wire with California this past weekend in the rematch of the epic 2018 Cheez-It Bowl. While there were far more points scored this time around, Horned Frog fans rejoiced as their team emerged with a 34-32 victory over the Golden Bears to remain unbeaten on the season. TCU will enter a bye week before hosting SMU on Sept. 25.
Powercat Pregame Podcast: Nevada at Kansas State

Welcome to this episode of GoPowercat.com's Powercat Pregame Podcast featuring GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald, GPC's Ryan Wallace, football analyst Brien Hanley, a starting offensive lineman on the 1997 and 1998 K-State teams, and Ryan Gilbert, who reviews the gambling odds heading into the weekend. This week, it's Kansas State playing host to Nevada from the Mountain West Conference as both teams enter the game with matching 2-0 records. The Powercat Pregame Podcast is proudly sponsored by Robbins Motor Company.
Nevada Vs. Kansas State Odds, Betting Preview, & Expert Analysis

NCAAF · Sat (9/18) @ 2:05pm ET — NEVA Nevada at KSU Kansas State. Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium, Manhattan, Kansas. Our Pick: NEVA Nevada at Under 50.5 (-105). Claim a $1000 risk-free bet from BetMGM now!. The Wildcats own one of the more impressive figures in college football, which...
Kansas State football: Nevada Wolfpack favored over Wildcats

After struggling against a vastly inferior opponent, the Kansas State football team is an underdog against the Nevada Wolfpack. The Kansas State football team is unbeaten after two weeks. The Wildcats ran over, through, and around the Stanford Cardinal. So why on earth aren’t the Wildcats favored in their upcoming game against the Nevada Wolfpack? It’s especially odd when one considers that Kansas State is set to host the Wolfpack in this game.
What Kansas State players are saying ahead of the Nevada game

This is what Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game against Nevada on Saturday. Mentally and physically you have to be ready every day for whatever. There's challenges throughout college football and in programs that people don't even know on the daily. The challenges of being a great leader is, it's a challenge, man. I just try to be the pinnacle and lead every day and keep the guys going.
Nevada will play a Kansas State team without star QB Skylar Thompson

Nevada's challenge at Kansas State got a little easier over the weekend when the Wildcats' star quarterback Skylar Thompson suffered a leg injury that will keep him out of Saturday's game against the Wolf Pack. Thompson, a sixth-year senior, went down via a none contact injury while trying to block...
