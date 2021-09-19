Kansas State's top 10 performers against Nevada

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman speaks to the media following the Wildcats' 31-23 win against Southern Illinois on Saturday. “Well we are excited to get the win against a good Southern Illinois team. I know the league really well that they play in and I know they have really good football players. Next thing it was 21-9 and then the flood gates opened because we couldn't hang on to the ball offensively and next thing you know we’re down 22-21 with four turnovers at half and probably deserve to be down more. I talked and said you just gave them life, and it's going to be a four-quarter game, period, because these guys are playing with confidence. So I challenged the guys out of halftime to rise up and play better. Yeah, we were down a quarterback but we have good players at all positions and we need to step up and play. I thought defensively we played exceptionally well in the second half. We got after the quarterback, but they're a good team. They are gonna make some plays. Then offensively, we sputtered out a little bit still, and we have to get some things ironed out. But we were able to rush the football, and obviously, the last score was critical for us so that they didn't have a chance to come down and have a chance to beat us. So I’m pleased with the win, and a win’s a win, and I'm never going to not enjoy a win.”

