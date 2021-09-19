GM Defense wins contract to build super Chevy Suburban for diplomats
The U.S, Department of State has just recruited the Chevy Suburban to help it protect important diplomats. General Motors subsidiary GM Defense LLC said Wednesday it won a $36.4 million contract from the state department to develop the next generation large support utility commercial vehicles for the department’s Diplomatic Security Service. The DSS is the federal law enforcement and security arm of the department.americanmilitarynews.com
Comments / 0