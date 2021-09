Watching Bradley Beal average over 30 points per game over each of the past two seasons has been fun for me. Based on what I had read leading up to the 2012 NBA draft, I expected Beal would be a prolific scoring guard, but I would not have expected >30 ppg, especially in a season where he had another high-scoring NBA player on his team. One thing that Bradley Beal has done better than most NBA players is evolve his offensive game to score more points.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO