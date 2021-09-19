CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
News: Donovan Wilson out, NFL admits goof that cost Cowboys in Week 1

By Todd Brock
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed on Saturday that safety Donovan Wilson had not seen enough improvement with his groin injury to play on Sunday. That only adds to the list of defensive personnel adjustments the team will have to make for its Week 2 contest against the Chargers. With DeMarcus Lawrence gone, the unit’s pass rush options seem to be all over the map; Micah Parsons, Jaylon Smith, Leighton Vander Esch, and even Chauncey Golston are among the Cowboys expected to step up in the coming weeks.

Plenty more to preview before the Boys’ battle with the Bolts, including an in-depth look at Los Angeles signal-caller Justin Herbert, what the mathematical models say will happen regarding both the score and the betting line, why the Cowboys can expect a warm reception at SoFi Stadium, and a reunion of sorts for two college pals who are now meeting as superstars for opposing teams. All that, plus it’s a case of too-little-too-late as the NFL admits an error that could have dramatically changed the complexion of the Cowboys’ season opening loss in Tampa. Here are the News and Notes.

Updates: Donovan Wilson ruled out for Week 2 :: The Mothership

Wilson’s nagging groin injury did not improve enough for him to even travel with the team to the West Coast. His absence will leave the Cowboys in a tough spot at safety; Malik Hooker is expected to make his Dallas debut, and Jayron Kearse and rookie Israel Mukuamu may see some playing time, too.

NFL admits mistake on play that potentially cost the Dallas Cowboys a Week 1 win over the Buccaneers :: Blogging the Boys

Eagle-eyed viewers during the Cowboys’ Week 1 loss were quick to question the lack of a penalty on Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David for removing his helmet on the field after dropping an interception late in the second quarter. They were right, the NFL admitted nine days later; the Cowboys should have been given a new set of downs in the red zone. As it turns out, Dallas settled for three points instead of seven after the non-call… and went on to lose the game by just two. David drew nothing more than a monetary fine from the league.

Justin Herbert, Chargers offense figure to feast vs Cowboys defense :: Cowboys Wire

With Sunday’s rare matchup against the Chargers, Cowboys fans will get an up-close look at the up-and-coming Herbert. He looks to be the real deal and even drew comparisons from the Cowboys coaching staff to Dak Prescott and Russell Wilson. He’ll be looking to take advantage of a dinged-up Dallas defense, but will have to do so without one of the stalwarts of his own offensive line, Bryan Bulaga.

Dallas Cowboys: Without D-Law, can Jaylon Smith or LVE step up? :: The Landry Hat

The Dallas defense will be missing several key pieces on Sunday, leaving a prime opportunity for someone else to step into the void. Despite very limited usage for both in Week 1, linebackers Smith and Vander Esch could well be in a position to re-establish themselves as heat-seeking missiles versus the Chargers.

Time for Cowboys to consider Micah Parsons at DE without DeMarcus Lawrence :: Inside the Star

The versatility of the Cowboys’ first-round pick gives Dallas a unique option should they choose to get a little creative with their defensive scheme minus Lawrence. Parsons had been getting in some work as a pass rusher in camp, and may just be better than Bradlee Anae or Dorance Armstong coming off the edge in a matchup against Herbert.

Stephen Jones on Chauncey Golston: 'We're getting really excited about him' :: 105.3 The Fan

The Cowboys’ director of player personnel is setting the table for big things to come in the weeks ahead for their defensive rookie pick out of Iowa. Despite being shut down for most of camp, Golston has “come a long way in a short period of time” and is expected to start making major contributions soon.

Road-field advantage among 6 things to know about Cowboys-Chargers tilt :: Cowboys Wire

Expect a very healthy contingent of Cowboys faithful at SoFi Stadium; America’s Team has a huge fanbase in L.A., thanks in part to their annual training camp stay in Oxnard. Dallas may need every bit of help they can get; they- surprisingly- haven’t beaten the Chargers since the season opener in 2005.

Cowboys’ 20 notes: Plan to replace DeMarcus Lawrence against Chargers and more touches for Ezekiel Elliott? :: The Athletic

Elliott may find decent running room against the Chargers defense; they gave up 126 yards on the ground to Washington last week. But the two-time rushing champ may be called on for pass protection help for the second week in a row with La’el Collins out. Also, keep an eye on how Greg Zuerlein bounces back from a rough Week 1, and take note of how the Dallas offense performs in the red zone.

Former Ohio State roommates Bosa, Elliott ready to face each other :: Associated Press

Among the intriguing storylines to watch when the Cowboys and Chargers square off? Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott going against Los Angeles linebacker Joey Bosa. The two were teammates- and even roommates- at Ohio State. The last time they played against one another was in practice for the 2016 Fiesta Bowl.

A Cowboys loss in Week 2 will put them on par with the infamous 1-15 team :: Ed Werder (Twitter)

Game Theory: Week 2 win probabilities, score projections :: NFL.com

Cynthia Frelund’s mathematical models like the Cowboys- just barely- in Los Angeles. With a 51% win probability, Dallas is predicted to come out on top of another two-point game, 29-27. The spread favors the Chargers (-3.5), but the math says the Cowboys have a cover probability of 57% in this one.

Dallas Cowboys, Fanatics ink 10-year deal to run online store :: Sportico (via Yahoo Sports)

Since 2002, the Dallas Cowboys have been the only NFL franchise to run their own merchandise program, separate from the league. On Friday, they struck a 10-year, exclusive deal with Fanatics. The e-commerce giant will operate the online and mobile fan shop for the team and will have co-branded opportunities across the team’s media channels, around AT&T Stadium, and throughout The Star in Frisco. The Cowboys’ licensing revenue is more than double the next-closest NFL club.

The Spun

Dak Prescott Sends Clear Message About Ezekiel Elliott’s Value

Ezekiel Elliott’s stat line in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wasn’t very impressive, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t valuable to the Dallas Cowboys’ offense. When speaking to the media on Thursday afternoon, Dak Prescott had a message for everyone questioning Elliott’s role on the team. He pointed...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Reacts To Cowboys Passing On Cam Newton

When Cam Newton was released by the New England Patriots earlier this week, Dallas was one of the first potential landing spots brought up for the former league MVP. With limited depth behind superstar QB Dak Prescott (who missed most of this past season with an ankle injury), many felt the Cowboys could benefit from adding a veteran player like Newton.
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cowboys Sign Veteran QB: New Dak Prescott Backup?

There's a new quarterback in town. Is there a new backup for Dak Prescott?. According to our sources, the Dallas Cowboys have claimed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier off waivers. The move comes after the team parted ways with Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert as part of Tuesday's roster...
NFL
