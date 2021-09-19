News: Donovan Wilson out, NFL admits goof that cost Cowboys in Week 1

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed on Saturday that safety Donovan Wilson had not seen enough improvement with his groin injury to play on Sunday. That only adds to the list of defensive personnel adjustments the team will have to make for its Week 2 contest against the Chargers. With DeMarcus Lawrence gone, the unit’s pass rush options seem to be all over the map; Micah Parsons, Jaylon Smith, Leighton Vander Esch, and even Chauncey Golston are among the Cowboys expected to step up in the coming weeks.

Plenty more to preview before the Boys’ battle with the Bolts, including an in-depth look at Los Angeles signal-caller Justin Herbert, what the mathematical models say will happen regarding both the score and the betting line, why the Cowboys can expect a warm reception at SoFi Stadium, and a reunion of sorts for two college pals who are now meeting as superstars for opposing teams. All that, plus it’s a case of too-little-too-late as the NFL admits an error that could have dramatically changed the complexion of the Cowboys’ season opening loss in Tampa. Here are the News and Notes.

Wilson’s nagging groin injury did not improve enough for him to even travel with the team to the West Coast. His absence will leave the Cowboys in a tough spot at safety; Malik Hooker is expected to make his Dallas debut, and Jayron Kearse and rookie Israel Mukuamu may see some playing time, too.

NFL admits mistake on play that potentially cost the Dallas Cowboys a Week 1 win over the Buccaneers :: Blogging the Boys

Eagle-eyed viewers during the Cowboys’ Week 1 loss were quick to question the lack of a penalty on Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David for removing his helmet on the field after dropping an interception late in the second quarter. They were right, the NFL admitted nine days later; the Cowboys should have been given a new set of downs in the red zone. As it turns out, Dallas settled for three points instead of seven after the non-call… and went on to lose the game by just two. David drew nothing more than a monetary fine from the league.

Justin Herbert, Chargers offense figure to feast vs Cowboys defense :: Cowboys Wire

With Sunday’s rare matchup against the Chargers, Cowboys fans will get an up-close look at the up-and-coming Herbert. He looks to be the real deal and even drew comparisons from the Cowboys coaching staff to Dak Prescott and Russell Wilson. He’ll be looking to take advantage of a dinged-up Dallas defense, but will have to do so without one of the stalwarts of his own offensive line, Bryan Bulaga.

Dallas Cowboys: Without D-Law, can Jaylon Smith or LVE step up? :: The Landry Hat

The Dallas defense will be missing several key pieces on Sunday, leaving a prime opportunity for someone else to step into the void. Despite very limited usage for both in Week 1, linebackers Smith and Vander Esch could well be in a position to re-establish themselves as heat-seeking missiles versus the Chargers.

Time for Cowboys to consider Micah Parsons at DE without DeMarcus Lawrence :: Inside the Star

The versatility of the Cowboys’ first-round pick gives Dallas a unique option should they choose to get a little creative with their defensive scheme minus Lawrence. Parsons had been getting in some work as a pass rusher in camp, and may just be better than Bradlee Anae or Dorance Armstong coming off the edge in a matchup against Herbert.

Stephen Jones on Chauncey Golston: 'We're getting really excited about him' :: 105.3 The Fan

The Cowboys’ director of player personnel is setting the table for big things to come in the weeks ahead for their defensive rookie pick out of Iowa. Despite being shut down for most of camp, Golston has “come a long way in a short period of time” and is expected to start making major contributions soon.

Road-field advantage among 6 things to know about Cowboys-Chargers tilt :: Cowboys Wire

Expect a very healthy contingent of Cowboys faithful at SoFi Stadium; America’s Team has a huge fanbase in L.A., thanks in part to their annual training camp stay in Oxnard. Dallas may need every bit of help they can get; they- surprisingly- haven’t beaten the Chargers since the season opener in 2005.

Cowboys’ 20 notes: Plan to replace DeMarcus Lawrence against Chargers and more touches for Ezekiel Elliott? :: The Athletic

Elliott may find decent running room against the Chargers defense; they gave up 126 yards on the ground to Washington last week. But the two-time rushing champ may be called on for pass protection help for the second week in a row with La’el Collins out. Also, keep an eye on how Greg Zuerlein bounces back from a rough Week 1, and take note of how the Dallas offense performs in the red zone.

Former Ohio State roommates Bosa, Elliott ready to face each other :: Associated Press

Among the intriguing storylines to watch when the Cowboys and Chargers square off? Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott going against Los Angeles linebacker Joey Bosa. The two were teammates- and even roommates- at Ohio State. The last time they played against one another was in practice for the 2016 Fiesta Bowl.

Game Theory: Week 2 win probabilities, score projections :: NFL.com

Cynthia Frelund’s mathematical models like the Cowboys- just barely- in Los Angeles. With a 51% win probability, Dallas is predicted to come out on top of another two-point game, 29-27. The spread favors the Chargers (-3.5), but the math says the Cowboys have a cover probability of 57% in this one.

Dallas Cowboys, Fanatics ink 10-year deal to run online store :: Sportico (via Yahoo Sports)

Since 2002, the Dallas Cowboys have been the only NFL franchise to run their own merchandise program, separate from the league. On Friday, they struck a 10-year, exclusive deal with Fanatics. The e-commerce giant will operate the online and mobile fan shop for the team and will have co-branded opportunities across the team’s media channels, around AT&T Stadium, and throughout The Star in Frisco. The Cowboys’ licensing revenue is more than double the next-closest NFL club.