Teen And Her Friends Kill 18-Year-Old Girl To Test Psychopath Theory

Two police officers forced their way through apartments and smashed down doors until they found a little girl, who was put through one of the worst possible nightmares at the hands of her own father. The little girl named Noura was found with stab wounds to her neck and chest. Her father was also found with stab wounds that he inflicted on himself. The father and daughter were both discovered after relatives informed the police about the child being in danger. Some of the family members received a photograph of the 7-year-old girl and her father with injuries, but they did not know the exact apartment they were in.

KIDS ・ 16 HOURS AGO