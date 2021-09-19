CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen And Her Friends Kill 18-Year-Old Girl To Test Psychopath Theory

By Joseph Patrick
International Business Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA teenage girl in Brazil who wanted to know if she had what it took to be a psychopathic killer killed an unsuspecting 18-year-old with the help of her friends in August. Raissa Nunes Borges, 19, Jeferson Cavalcante Rodrigues, 22, Enzo Jacomini Carneiro Matos, 18, and a 16-year-old teenager who has not been named were arrested Wednesday for the murder of Ariane Barbara Laureano de Oliveira in the Brazilian city of Goiania on Aug. 24, local news outlet G1 reported. Police said the group confessed to the crime.

