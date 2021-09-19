CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arias, Brooks carry Columbus Clippers past Toledo Mud Hens

Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

Recap: Gabriel Arias went 3-for-4 with two RBI and Trenton Brooks was 2-for-5 with a homer and three RBI for Columbus. Clippers starter Kirk McCarty (8-5) allowed two runs on four hits in five innings. Steven Kwan, Richard Palacios and Mike Rivera each had two hits for Columbus. : 6,360.

