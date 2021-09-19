Cub Tracks keeps coming back

The Cubs have themselves a rubber match out in Philadelphia tonight, so David Ross is rolling with his new-normal crew against the right-hander Cam Bedrosian. With a lefty on the mound last night, Rafael Ortega grabbed some bench, but he’s back in there tonight leading off and playing center field as he does against most righties. Ortega has had a pretty quiet September overall, but there’s not much sense in switching anything up with the lineup at this point.

BASEBALL ・ 7 DAYS AGO