CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cub Tracks keeps coming back

By Duane Pesice
Bleed Cubbie Blue
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere at CUB TRACKS NEWS AND NOTES™, we have news for you. Justin Steele dueled Corbin Burnes in the city that beer made famous. Slugger Steele gave up a couple of solo homers and Burnes gave up a two-run job to Ian Happ with Frank the Tank on base in the fifth. Lorenzo Cain had earlier taken one away from Willson Contreras. Burnes was effective but the Cubs barreled a few balls. Rafael Ortega just/missed one before Schwindel’s line-drive oppo single.

www.bleedcubbieblue.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Kyle Schwarber Says Cubs Release ‘One of Better Things' for Career

Playoff-minded Schwarber: Non-tender ‘better’ for career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyle Schwarber, the first homegrown core player kicked to the curb by the Cubs during their nine-month roster purge, watched Kris Bryant’s Wrigley Field homecoming Friday from the other side of town. Among other things, he wondered whether...
MLB
numberfire.com

Trayce Thompson sent to Cubs' bench on Tuesday evening

Chicago Cubs outfielder Trayce Thompson is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Thompson will rest in Chicago after Ian Happ was announced as Tuesday's starting right fielder. According to Baseball Savant on two batted balls this season, Thompson has produced a .143 expected average and a 50%...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Ken Rosenthal
Person
Rafael Ortega
Person
Rowan Wick
Person
Lorenzo Cain
Person
Corbin Burnes
Chicago Tribune

‘I knew that was in there’: How Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ broke out of a horrid slump to produce a torrid 6-week stretch

Every player encounters ups and downs over the course of a season, but few experience such extremes as Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ has endured this year. When the front office opted to keep the lineup largely intact after last season’s quick postseason exit, the formula relied in part on Happ being a steady force in the leadoff spot. An awful April as the Cubs leadoff hitter saw him moved ...
MLB
bleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: Bote Returns to the Starting Lineup, Contreras Leads Off

UPDATE: Jason Heyward is out, Alfonso Rivas is in, Patrick Wisdom shifts to right and Rivas covers left field. Original post follows. Wade Miley shut the Cubs out the last time he faced them in mid-August, with seven strikeouts and just one walk over 7.0 IP. But maybe this group will have some more luck with a lengthy winning streak on the line.
MLB
chatsports.com

Chicago Cubs: 3 trades to help the outfield this offseason

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) What a turn of events in the last week for the Chicago Cubs. Though the starting rotation is still pretty much in shambles, it goes to show that this team isn’t as bad as it seems when you get a decent start or two from a starting pitcher.
MLB
Bleed Cubbie Blue

The Schulte Poems, Sept. 18, 1913

During the second half of the 1913 season, the Chicago Tribune's daily sports column, "In the Wake of the News," regularly published funny, sometimes hilarious, poems that it said were written by Frank Schulte, the Cubs' colorful, hard-hitting, lefty-swinging right fielder. The poems actually were written by Ring Lardner, who...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cub Tracks#Cub Tracks News#Ihapp 1#Cubs#Noocubs#Brewers#The Iowa Cubs#The Chicago Cubs#Chicago Sun Times#Nbc Sports Chicago#Ss#Second Round#Az Complex League
FanSided

Kris Bryant keeps door wide open for potential Cubs return

Could Kris Bryant return to Wrigley Field in a home uniform someday? He hasn’t ruled it out just yet. Bryant’s return to Wrigley Field in rival colors is as emotional as it is bizarre, as the San Francisco Giants try to solidify their status in the NL West. The Giants currently have a 2.5 game lead over the second-place Los Angeles Dodgers.
MLB
bleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: Ortega Back Up Top

The Cubs have themselves a rubber match out in Philadelphia tonight, so David Ross is rolling with his new-normal crew against the right-hander Cam Bedrosian. With a lefty on the mound last night, Rafael Ortega grabbed some bench, but he’s back in there tonight leading off and playing center field as he does against most righties. Ortega has had a pretty quiet September overall, but there’s not much sense in switching anything up with the lineup at this point.
BASEBALL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cub Tracks’ undiminished returnees

Here at CUB TRACKS NEWS AND NOTES™, we have news for you. The San Francisco Giants made swift work of the Chicago Cubs, and I advance the modest proposal that they be arrested by the most humane means necessary. They seemingly scored like clockwork against the NooCubs, who seemed directionless.
MLB
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cub Tracks’ high steaks

Here at CUB TRACKS NEWS AND NOTES™, we have news for you. No game Monday. Tuesday the Cubs visit Philadelphia for the first of three. Adrian Sampson (0-2, 2.20) is due to face Kyle Gibson (10-6, 3.38). As always, * means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs not ruling out scaling back Hendricks’ workload

Manager David Ross left open the possibility of limiting Kyle Hendricks over the final two weeks of the season after the Cubs right-hander’s rough outing Thursday against the Phillies — which could mean shutting him down at 30 starts. “He doesn't want that. I'll tell you that,” Ross said of...
MLB
philliesnation.com

Lifeless Phillies fall back to .500 with loss to Cubs

You couldn’t have asked for a better start: Odúbel Herrera led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run, and Kyle Gibson didn’t allow a hit from Chicago Cubs batters through the first four innings of the game. And yet, against a team that is over a...
MLB
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs pitchers who played other positions, Part 1

Say the name "Travis Wood" and the picture that first comes to mind for many Cubs fans is the catch that he made just before crashing into the ivy while playing left field against the Mariners on July 31, 2016. Wood is among 27 different Cubs pitchers since 1901 who...
MLB
Bleed Cubbie Blue

On The Horizon: Cubs vs. Brewers series preview

The Brewers have a very good chance to clinch the NL Central title during this series. Entering today’s action their magic number is 5. So that’s fun, right? (No, it’s not, not for the Cubs, anyway.) For more on the Brewers, here’s Kyle Lesniewski, manager of our SB Nation Brewers...
MLB
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers preview, Friday 9/17, 7:10 CT

LOSING TO MILWAUKEE: The Cubs look tonight to snap a nine-game losing streak against Milwaukee dating to April 24. They have been outscored 78-24 during this skid and this is the franchise’s longest-ever losing streak to the Brewers Previous record: An eight-game losing streak, June 6-August 29, 2012. ABOUT LAST...
MLB
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Baseball history unpacked, September 17

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue brings a you a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and deep dives into various narratives that expand over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. Don’t be afraid to click the links for ‘inside baseball’ on the entries, which change from year to year as we re-examine the subjects.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs' win on Sunday was strikeout/walk rarity

Cubs batters never struck as many as 14 times in a game from the start of the Modern Era, in 1901, until Aug. 1, 1924, a span of 3,487 games. That day they were no match for Dazzy Vance of host Brooklyn, fanning 14 times and making only 3 hits.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy