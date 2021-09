Rio Ferdinand believes “empowered” players will start walking off in the face of racism if the authorities do not take stronger action soon.Last week during England’s World Cup qualifier in Hungary Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham were subjected to racist abuse but Gareth Southgate’s side did not let it deter them and secured an impressive 4-0 win.It followed Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka receiving racist messages on social media after they missed penalties in the Euro 2020 final penalty shoot-out loss to Italy in July.During the same month, the Germany men’s Olympic team walked off in their...

UEFA ・ 14 DAYS AGO