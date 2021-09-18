ONIPA's 'Tapes Of Utopia' Channels Afrofuturism And The Influence Of African Mix Tapes
ONIPA: (Singing in non-English language). ONIPA means human in one of Ghana's ancient languages and is also the name of a London-based musical ensemble. Their new album, "Tapes Of Utopia," celebrates the collaborative spirit and eclectic sound of the mix tapes that are sold in many African markets. It can be a mingling of old and new, traditional African percussion and electronic music that's interwoven with proverbial rap stories that they call Afrofuturism. The bandleaders, K.O.G. and Tom Excell, join us now from London. Gentlemen, thanks so much for being with us.
