Should you buy a cordless vacuum cleaner or robot vacuum?

We are now at the point where our daughter is creating insane messes at home. She’ll go into the pantry and grab Cheez-It crackers, Goldfish, Teddy Grahams, you name it. Unfortunately, she isn’t the most graceful person when walking around with food in her hand. Her hands are so bad, she could probably make it as a tight end for the Jacksonville Jaguars. With all this clumsiness comes big messes. I’ve lost count of the times she’s spilled food on the ground or left a trail of crumbs, or there’s all the food in the backseat of my car.

ELECTRONICS ・ 22 HOURS AGO