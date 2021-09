JC’s Connor Simcox (6) dropping back to pass in the Longhorns 48-12 loss to Chuckey Doak Friday night. Simcox ended the game with 243 passing yards. Photos by Joey Icenhour. Longhorn fans made the two-hour trek to Chuckey Doak Friday, hoping that little practice and quarantine time for the Longhorns would not be the deciding factor of the game’s outcome.It did not take long to realize the hopes of the Longhorns to overcome several obstacles would just not happen during the matchup with the Black Knights. Chuckey Doak came out strong with the Black Knights getting a 21-0 lead over the Longhorns in the first quarter.

JOHNSON COUNTY, TN ・ 14 DAYS AGO