Hi there. You're looking well. Looking for something to do this weekend? Tired of spending all your money on overpriced drinks at crowded bars? I feel you. The novelty of being back in pubs and clubs again has already worn off, to be perfectly honest. I'm ready to head back inside and resume my hermit duties. If you feel the same way, it might interest you to learn that Ubisoft's excellent tactical shooter Rainbow Six Siege is currently entirely free to download and play right now - but only for a limited time.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO