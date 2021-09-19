CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CEOs of Ariens, Generac predict supply-chain woes will last until 2023

By Rich Kirchen
Milwaukee Business Journal
Milwaukee Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The theme of the panel discussion was “Optimism in Wisconsin Manufacturing,” but the CEOs of Generac Power Systems and Ariens Co. shared their pessimism about resolving supply-chain woes — predicting the challenge will last at least until 2023.

State
Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee, WI
The Milwaukee Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

