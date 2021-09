MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Vikings are off to an 0-2 start, and in typical Vikings fashion, both losses were excruciating. This is one of 14 0-2 starts in Vikings history, and that’s without counting the 0-2-1 start in 1966. So, where did those 14 other teams end up? Do the Vikings have a chance to turn things around and make a playoff run? The bad news is, across those 14 seasons, only one team ended up making the playoffs. The 2008 Vikings, coached by Brad Childress and quarterbacked (mainly) by Gus Frerotte, rebounded to finish 10-6 and win the NFC North. They...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO