The Minnesota Vikings looked like a completely different football team this week than the one that lost to the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend. The Vikings offense totaled 419 yards against the Cardinals on Sunday, but it wasn’t quite enough to topple the Arizona Cardinals. The Vikings lost 34-33 in heartbreaking fashion as Greg Joseph missed what would have been a game-winning field goal. The Vikings might be a better team overall, but Minnesota now sits at 0-2. Here are all the numbers you need to know following this week’s game.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO