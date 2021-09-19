CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

This training will help you pave a career in engineering for just $29

By Stack Commerce
Popular Science
Popular Science
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you look closely at any exciting new technology you want to buy in the world today, like Theraguns, Ring doorbells, or sweet VR headsets, you’ll find one thing they all have in common: engineers. No, we don’t mean the kind of engineer that builds bridges or retrofits buildings. We’re talking about the engineers who create robots and AI machines, develop algorithms that crunch data like nobody’s business, and more.

www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

A Major Advance in Computing Solves a Complex Math Problem 1 Million Times Faster

Reservoir computing is already one of the most advanced and most powerful types of artificial intelligence that scientists have at their disposal – and now a new study outlines how to make it up to a million times faster on certain tasks. That's an exciting development when it comes to tackling the most complex computational challenges, from predicting the way the weather is going to turn, to modeling the flow of fluids through a particular space. Such problems are what this type of resource-intensive computing was developed to take on; now, the latest innovations are going to make it even more useful....
SOFTWARE
Birmingham Star

Paving the way to dream careers

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI/Mediawire): By being at the forefront of emerging technology courses, Hyderabad Institute of TechnologyManagement (HITAM) autonomous college is the preferred choice for next generation engineers. In addition to the core branches of B.Tech, HITAM also offers specialized B.Tech courses in technologies that are increasingly relevant...
EDUCATION
Clanton Advertiser

Electrical program helps students explore career options

Students in the Electrical and Industrial Maintenance program at LeCroy Career and Technical Center are enjoying preparing for a future career through classroom instruction, field trips and projects. “As part of the E & I program, students will learn how to use basic tools, test equipment to construct, troubleshoot and...
MAPLESVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aerospace Engineering#Pave#Mathematics#Derivatives
towardsdatascience.com

Is Data Science The Career For You?

We all want to pursue a career that we are passionate about, love to do, and will help us make a decent living. In recent years, with the expansion of the use of technology in our lives, jobs in tech have increased exponentially all over the world. Most of these jobs offer good benefits and often have higher pay than most other fields.
SCIENCE
sc.edu

Training the next generation of engineers

Mandy Elmore realized early in her career as an engineer that part of her responsibility to the profession was to share her love of engineering, math and science with the next generation. She started by teaching in the University of South Carolina’s summer program Project Lead the Way, which trains...
COLUMBIA, SC
generalaviationnews.com

Flight training delivered to you

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Florida — Epic Flight Academy has launched Epic Anywhere, a flight training program where the instructor flies the training aircraft, a Cessna 172 Skyhawk, to a student’s airport of choice for two-week blocks of flight training. “This concept makes sense,” said Danny Perna, Epic CEO. “Today, people...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
ZDNet

Free online courses to help you learn new skills and advance your career

Learning new skills, exploring new subjects, and tackling new material brings many rewards, including increased self-confidence, new career opportunities, and a sense of satisfaction. During the height of the pandemic in 2020, many adults took advantage of their newfound free time to learn something new. With traditional classrooms closed, more...
EDUCATION
Popular Science

The technology behind Shrinky Dinks can make better robots

Imagine a robotic arm that doesn’t need mechanisms to move, or surgical tools that can expand or reshape themselves inside the body. While they may sound weird and wondrous, they actually already exist. These wacky instruments all rely on shape-memory polymers, a category of materials that can shapeshift on its...
ENGINEERING
thefallonpost.org

JOIN Inc. Training Nevadans for Careers

JOIN Inc., formerly known as Job Opportunities in Nevada, has been around for over 30 years helping people gain job skills and good-paying, permanent careers, while also helping employers find quality team members. While evolving with the times and working to meet the workforce needs of the state, JOIN staff across the state continue in this unprecedented job market to bring employees and employers together.
EDUCATION
HackerNoon

On Developing Career in Tech with Andrey Goncharov, Senior Software Engineer at Facebook

This story is a part of Hacker Noon's [Meet the Writer series of interviews with tech professionals. The series is intended for tech professionals contributing the most insightful Hacker Noon stories to share more about their writing habits, ideas, and professional background. Andrey G. is a senior software engineer at Facebook and pursuing a Master’s in Computer Science at Georgia Tech. In his spare time, he enjoys boxing, weight lifting, hiking, snowboarding and snowboarding. If you too would like to start contributing to Hacker Noon, [you can do so here](https://app.hackernoon.com/new).
INTERNET
bleepingcomputer.com

This Java courses help you get started in a career in coding

If you want to learn a programming language that can serve many purposes, Java is an excellent choice. Currently ranked as the second most popular language, Java works on pretty much every platform. It also provides an introduction to the world of object oriented programming. The Premium Java Programming Certification...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
purdueglobal.edu

How Understanding Business Can Help Your IT Career

Each year, tens of thousands of people like you will look for a new job, change careers, or decide to start their own business. Because of the rapid growth in technology, there is a chance you might choose to brush up on your skills. But going back to college to pursue a degree might not be necessary.
COMPUTERS
youthtoday.org

STEM apprenticeship and career training program grants

OUR GRANT OPPORTUNITIES: Youth Today's grant listings are carefully curated for our subscribers working in youth-related industries. Subscribers will find local, state, regional and national grant opportunities. THIS GRANT'S FOCUS: STEM, STEM Education, Job/Career Training, Apprenticeships, Workf. Thank you for reading Youth Today and being part of our community!. Can't...
ADVOCACY
Phys.org

Engineers introduce a new approach for recycling plastics

Each human being uses, on average, 30 kg of plastic per year. Given that global life expectancy currently stands at approximately 70 years, each person will discard some two metric tons of plastic in his or her lifetime. Multiply that by the number people on earth—which is growing constantly—and the total is staggering.
ENVIRONMENT
Variety

Kinetix Takes Startup Challenge Top Prize as Experts Discuss Virtual Production at Zinemaldia & Technology

French software company Kinetix took home the €10,000 ($11,800) Startup Challenge prize from this year’s San Sebastian Zinemaldia & Technology sidebar, held at and in partnership with the Tabakalera, an international center of contemporary culture and technology based in the Spanish city. In addition to the cash prize, the company is offered space in an incubator for a year at one of the Basque Technology Park Network’s BICs (Business Innovation Centers) as well as access to funding of up to €500,000 ($590,000) for development. Kinetix has developed a set of AI-powered tools that offer 3D animators new methods to speed up the...
COMPUTERS
Popular Science

Popular Science

15K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science, tech, and DIY. 146 years strong.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy