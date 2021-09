A father is preparing to run his 26th consecutive London Marathon after overcoming Covid-19 and complications which left him fearing he may lose his right leg.Simon Gallo, 62, of Stratford St Andrew in Suffolk developed coronavirus symptoms in March 2020.While his immune system was weakened he developed a rare skin condition called pyoderma gangrenosum.He said it took advantage of a small cut in his leg, describing it as like a “zombie flesh-eating thing, where – to be gory – lumps of flesh and blood and God knows what just fell off”.The salesman, who is diabetic, said that after treatment...

