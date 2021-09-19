Top Wall Street analysts believe these stocks are poised for upside

Square is adding new features consistently for continued growth. Roku is down now, but expect a rebound. If you're reading this article, you're probably interested in putting your money to work for you. And these days, you don't need to look further than ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood for great investing ideas. The company's tech-focused exchange-traded funds have delivered exceptional returns over the past few years. The ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT:ARKK) posted an 86% gain over the past year with annualized returns of 34% since inception. Cathie Wood has a habit of picking winners, and some of these stocks, such as Square (NYSE:SQ) and Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), could make you rich.

