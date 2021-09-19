ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sager makes strides at quarterback, provides key leadership for Chesaning
CHESANING — Tyler Sager is a hard-throwing, hard-hitting and record-setting All-State baseball player — but he’s also proving to be a pretty good quarterback. The Chesaning senior — this week’s Argus-Press Athlete of the Week — has led the upstart Indians to a 3-1 start. Sager’s talents were on full display in Week 3 when he threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-0 victory over LakeVille during the annual Military Classic.www.argus-press.com
