World Famous CB Talks ROH Contract, Pure Division

By Sean Ross Sapp
Fightful
Fightful
 4 days ago

The World Famous CB is an ROH mainstay, but he can still work independent dates. When speaking to Fightful, the former Cheeseburger elaborated on his ROH deal. "It’s kind of like two tiers. The salary exclusive, ‘Hey, you can’t take indie bookings,’ are—especially because of the pandemic—are more relaxed on that. People like Gresham, Shane Taylor are starting to do more bookings to take their belts around different indies as well. Then there’s the more per appearance side of things where it’s like, ‘Alright, you’re per appearance, but you also have free reign to go make money on the indies as well.’ So, I’m in that latter tier right now," CB confirmed.

