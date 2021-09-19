CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca Falls, NY

Majestic One of A Kind $49 Million Dollar Home With Private Lake For Sale Near Seneca Falls

By Vinnie
96.1 The Eagle
96.1 The Eagle
 4 days ago
This easily could be the most expensive home in this portion of New York, even if you could never afford to live here, you can dream. Check out these incredible pictures. Everyone has an answer for this question, what would you own if you struck it rich? Some would give to charity, others would buy fancy cars. Would you be the person to drop $49 million dollars on a home? If you did for this one in Savannah, you get more than that. You'd also get a massive compound with its own bridge and numerous houses. Oh, and a huge wine cave.

